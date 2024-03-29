After escaping a crate at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, he was found safe and reunited with his owner.

It was a picture paw-fect ending for an Alaska Airlines passenger who was reunited with her dog after he was accidentally left at the airport.

The dog named Moose didn't make it on the flight with his owner Tuesday from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina to Seattle due to what the airline called a "misstep in the boarding process."

Airline staff then cared for the animal overnight before attempting to board him on a flight the next morning to reunite with his owner — but Moose was not having it.

Related: Dog 'Accidentally' Gets an X-Ray at Airport TSA

The dog reportedly pulled away from the loading crate and bolted from the airport, prompting a lost dog search in the area and even Moose's owner flying back to North Carolina from to assist in the search efforts.

"When it was time to load it into the crate, it pulled away, shook loose from its collar, and ran away," Alaska Airlines said.

Moose was found Thursday morning with no injuries or signs of harm.

"We're happy to report this morning that the dog is now safely back with its pet parent," the airline told Fox News. "The Airport's fire rescue team picked up the owner, who had been searching in a different area, and brought her to Moose. She coaxed him to her, and he is safe and sound."

Related: Couple Flying to Vegas Shocked to Find Their Chihuahua Hiding Inside Suitcase at Luggage Counter

Local outlet ABC 11 also noted that Moose had a "good breakfast" upon being rescued thanks to an RDU K9 officer.