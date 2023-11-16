Harry Styles Is Getting Into the Fragrance Business The singer added three new scents to his Pleasing brand.

By Sam Silverman

You can now smell like singer Harry Styles thanks to his new fragrance collection.

The artist celebrated the launch of three new scents in London on Monday, according to Vogue.

The perfume trio includes "Bright, Hot," "Closeness," and "Rivulets," which have a variety of notes like white linen, tobacco, and cashmere wood. They were created with the help of Jérôme Epinette, who was behind "Sundazed and Slow Dance" by Byredo and Off White's "Solution No. 2" and "No. 4."

Fans can purchase the fragrances on the Pleasing website beginning November 16 for the price of $135.

RELATED: Dior Just Launched an Expensive Skincare Line for Some Very Unexpected Consumers — Who Won't Even Be Footing the Bill

Styles first launched his gender-neutral beauty brand, Pleasing, in November 2021, starting with four nail polishes, a dual roller ball lip and eye serum, and a facial serum that ranged between $20–$75, per CNN. The first drop sold out immediately.

In addition to the new scents, Styles is also adding knit sweaters to his brand, with a knit swan sweater dropping on December 1 for $260.

RELATED: The Limited-Edition Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Candle Sold Out in Days — But You Can Still Get Your Hands on These Etsy Dupes

Customers can also shop the collection at pop-up stores in New York, Los Angeles, and London's Selfridges Corner Shop opening on November 16.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Perfume Fragrance Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

This Angel Investor Has Funded More Than 150 Businesses. Here's What She Learned When She Started Her Own.

Veteran startup investor Joanne Wilson shares her three biggest success tips.

By Robert Tuchman
Thought Leaders

Expensive Pain: The Untapped Social Capital for Entrepreneurs

How to create authentic connections that yield real personal and professional benefits

By Terry Rice
Starting a Business

She Turned Her Side Hustle Into a 150-Person Business. Here's How She Used the 'Wealthy Mindset' to Her Advantage.

"I know that I'm the moneymaker," Blavity founder Morgan DeBaun says.

By Nicole Lapin
Franchise

These Franchises Are Big-Time Earners Right Now, and They're Fun!

From yummy beverages and meal delivery kits to sports and science, these are the hottest franchise categories.

By Kim Kavin
Leadership

How True Leaders Create More Leaders — Not Followers

Great leaders understand that a key function of good leadership is to develop team members into the best version of themselves and leaders in their own right.

By Jason Zickerman