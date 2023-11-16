The singer added three new scents to his Pleasing brand.

You can now smell like singer Harry Styles thanks to his new fragrance collection.

The artist celebrated the launch of three new scents in London on Monday, according to Vogue.

The perfume trio includes "Bright, Hot," "Closeness," and "Rivulets," which have a variety of notes like white linen, tobacco, and cashmere wood. They were created with the help of Jérôme Epinette, who was behind "Sundazed and Slow Dance" by Byredo and Off White's "Solution No. 2" and "No. 4."

Fans can purchase the fragrances on the Pleasing website beginning November 16 for the price of $135.

Styles first launched his gender-neutral beauty brand, Pleasing, in November 2021, starting with four nail polishes, a dual roller ball lip and eye serum, and a facial serum that ranged between $20–$75, per CNN. The first drop sold out immediately.

In addition to the new scents, Styles is also adding knit sweaters to his brand, with a knit swan sweater dropping on December 1 for $260.

Customers can also shop the collection at pop-up stores in New York, Los Angeles, and London's Selfridges Corner Shop opening on November 16.