Apple Is Offering Free Access to Apple TV+ This Weekend. Here's How to Get It. All you need is an email address to log in to Apple TV+.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • Apple TV+ is available to stream for free on January 4 and 5.
  • Apple is offering the promotion for the first time.
  • Viewers are only required to provide an email address to watch.

How much TV can you watch in one weekend? For the first time, Apple is offering customers free two-day access to its streaming service Apple TV+.

Apple announced on Monday that new customers worldwide can tap into Apple TV+ for free for the first weekend of 2025, from January 4 to January 5. The ad-free pass includes access to award-winning shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Severance."

Apple TV+ usually costs $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new members. Apple increased the monthly price of the service from $4.99 to $6.99 in October 2022 and from $6.99 to $9.99 in October 2023.

Apple TV+ is ad-free and allows up to six simultaneous streams from one account.

How to Access Apple TV+ for Free

Apple TV+ is available on the web and on the Apple TV app, which comes preloaded on Apple devices like the iPhone and Mac. To access the streaming service, you need an Apple ID to log in or you can make an Apple ID with an email address. From there, you can stream for free.

Which Titles Are Available?

All titles on Apple TV+ are available under the free two-day pass, including Golden Globe-nominated shows "Slow Horses" and "Disclaimer" and sci-fi series like "Dark Matter," "For all Mankind," and "Foundation." Apple releases new original content every month.

