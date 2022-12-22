Hundreds of Tyson Foods Employees Are Leaving the Company. Why the Mass Exodus?
More than 90% of employees at the company's Chicago office have plans to depart.
One of the biggest meat suppliers in the U.S. is about to see some major turnover.
Hundreds of Tyson Foods employees from two of its largest business units are expected to depart as the company consolidates its corporate offices to northwest Arkansas in early 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported.
In October, Tyson Foods announced it would relocate roughly 1,000 positions from its corporate offices in Chicago; Downers Grove, Illinois; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, per NBC Chicago.
The Chicago area and South Dakota offices currently house corporate employees in the company's prepared foods, beef and pork divisions.
Some three-quarters of the 500 employees in Tyson's South Dakota office informed the company they wouldn't relocate to Arkansas, and more than 90% of staff in the Chicago office also refused the move, according to WSJ.
But Tyson chief executive Donnie King remains committed to the shift.
"I'm confident the plan we have in place ensures business continuity and positions us for long-term success," King said in a statement. "We knew there would be a variety of responses when we announced the consolidation of our corporate locations."
Tyson Foods, Inc. is down nearly 30% year over year.
