Phil Stinger was trying to fly home to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Oklahoma when the ordeal began.

The luxury of flying private and having an entire plane to yourself, with no lines and no disgruntled strangers, may seem like a pipe dream for most.

But one man is now going viral for accidentally getting the private plane experience after his flight was delayed so many times that nobody else stuck around.

In a video that's been viewed over 32.1 million times, passenger Phil Stinger tells viewers that his flight was delayed 18 hours and that "everyone else gave up."

Stinger was on an American Airlines flight leaving Oklahoma City, destined for Charlotte, North Carolina.

The flight was originally supposed to depart at 6:20 a.m. but didn't take off until just after 12 a.m. the next day.

He spent his time happily joking around with flight crew members (who he said were pulled from their hotel to help service him on the flight).

Stinger shows the flight attendants going through the full boarding process and safety demonstrations — on a completely empty plane.

Viewers were loving the content and how the crew, and Stinger, seemed to be in good spirits.

"This was probably the highlight of their week. Getting paid to just take care of one person? Sign me up lol," one user wrote.

"This makes me smile!! They still flew for you," another said.

Other flight attendants in the comment section were praising Stinger's crew and confirming that this is, in fact, the dream.

"I was a flight attendant for 10 years, and this happened to me one time. Our passenger's name was Ben and I will never forget it!! Such a blast!

"Flight attendant here - this is literally our dream scenario, esp for a delayed flight. So glad you had a nice time," another heartwarmingly added.

Stinger safely arrived in Charlotte just after 3 a.m. the next day.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.