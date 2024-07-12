Get All Access for $5/mo

The famed hotel is set to shutter on July 17.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Per Nevada gambling regulations, the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas must give away $1.6 million in cash before it closes July 17.
  • Hopeful gamblers are causing chaos at the slot machines and tables in hopes of winning some of the Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway.

The famed Las Vegas Mirage Hotel and Casino is set to close for good on July 17, but gambling fans have one last chance to score big before the shiny doors shutter forever.

Since July 9, the Mirage has been giving out over $1.6 million in cash through a giveaway called the "Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway" for the casino to pay out its jackpots before closing as required by Nevada gambling regulations.

Patrons can win up to $1.2 million through slot machine prizes and $400,000 in table games through July 16.

But videos across social media show that the giveaway is going about as well as you'd expect. Excited gamers have flocked to the casino to score a slice of the pie, leading to chaos and several fights on the casino floor.

@vegasstarfish Chaos and fights break out at Mirage Hotel & Resort Prepares to close permanently. All progressive jackpots must be paid prior to July 17th and random cash drawings are being given to any guest playing. This has caused huge lines, unhappy patrons, physical fights & exhausted employees. All animals at Mirage have been rehomed in anticipation of the Hard Rock renovation, Beatles Love by Cirque Du Soleil has shuttered and now all that remains are some additional funds to distribute. Add this to your list of places to avoid when visiting Las Vegas. #vegas #lasvegas #vegasstarfish #jackpot #giveawayalert #vegasnews #miragelasvegas #vegashotels #vegaslocal #vegasexperience #thingstodoinvegas #creatorsearchinsights #vegasonabudget #vegasvacation #vegasplanning #vegaswins ♬ Epic News - DM Production

According to Vital Vegas, the Mirage was only operating 400 machines as of Friday afternoon and shut all other machines to "end the progressive meters calculating and audit the numbers in order to properly give all the money away."

The Mirage, part of the Wynn brand, opened in 1989 and was one of the first luxury resorts to open on the Strip. It was also the original home of the Siegfried & Roy show.

The hotel announced in May that it would be shuttering this summer. It's set to rebrand to the Hard Rock Las Vegas, and the company will pay $80 million in severance packages to laid-off Mirage employees.

"Over the next two months we will bid farewell to this iconic and historic property and then we will commence an incredible transformation," a notice posted to the Mirage's official Facebook page read at the time. "We would like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests."
