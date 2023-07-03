Twitter Temporarily Sets Rate Limits for Users, Blames 'Extreme Levels of Data Scraping' Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk announced the news Saturday after users were unable to read tweets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Nathan Laine/Bloomberg | Getty Images
Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Elon Musk set off early fireworks on Saturday after Twitter users were met with "rate limit exceeded" messages.

Musk told Twitter users that the company was temporarily limiting how many posts people could see per day to "address extreme levels of data scraping."

The perplexing business move was met with ire and comedy on the social media platform that Musk has owned since last fall. Musk, too, seemed in on the joke, retweeting one of his own parody accounts.

Tech and ad industry veterans told the AP that the move is "remarkably bad" and may create new problems for Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who just started her role in June.

Related: Who Is Linda Yaccarino? Everything to Know About Twitter's New CEO

A few hours after the initial announcement, Musk upped the limit to 10,000 for verified users, 1,000 for unverified, and 500 for new unverified users.

Entrepreneur did not reach out to Twitter for comment because the one-time $44 billion company responds to all press requests with a poop emoji.

Related: Instagram Is Reportedly Rolling Out A Text-Based App to Compete With Twitter

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Twitter News and Trends Elon Musk Business News

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

How to Measure Franchise Success With Your Income Statement

When you master the income statement, you'll be well on your way to running a profitable business.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Guard Against Phishing Schemes With This Low-Cost VPN

Get a Lifetime VPN for your business at a low cost before Prime Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Don't Delay, This Lifetime Software Bundle Is Here for a Low Price Before Prime Day

Get a lifetime of Microsoft Office, Windows 11 Pro, and a 1TB Cloud Backup for $79.97 before Prime Day.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

3 Key Lessons Business Founders Can Learn From Our Founding Fathers This Independence Day

A great founder's story is about the people, the risks they took and their reasons. Just ask our founding fathers.

By Gene Marks
Science & Technology

Can Humans Trust AI For Language Translation?

AI technology has emerged as a transformative force, revolutionizing almost every industry. However, the question remains: can global businesses fully rely on AI for translation?

By Nikita Agarwal