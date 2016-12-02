The Best Gifts for Busy Entrepreneurs
To help you shop for yours, check out this guide from a shopping expert.
What should you get that busy entrepreneur in your life? Yroo.com's Trae Bodge shares some recommendations in this video. From Birchbox subscriptions to electronics to Glamsquad deals and Be Well cleanse kits, these gifts are great for anyone on the go - even if that person is you.
Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.
Related: 5 Tips to Save Money This Holiday Season
Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.
EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.
Click here to become a part of this growing video network.