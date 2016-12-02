The Best Gifts for Busy Entrepreneurs

To help you shop for yours, check out this guide from a shopping expert.

By Jessica Abo

What should you get that busy entrepreneur in your life? Yroo.com's Trae Bodge shares some recommendations in this video. From Birchbox subscriptions to electronics to Glamsquad deals and Be Well cleanse kits, these gifts are great for anyone on the go - even if that person is you.

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Related: 5 Tips to Save Money This Holiday Season

