The Virgin Islands Want to Serve Elon Musk a Subpoena, But They Can't Find Him Government officials would like to talk to Tesla's owner as part of an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.

By Jonathan Small

Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Where's Elon? That's what government officials in the Virgin Islands want to know.

On April 28, they tried to serve Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk a subpoena for documents as part of a court case involving accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and mega-bank JPMorgan Chase. But the billionaire was nowhere to be found.

"The Government contacted Mr. Musk's counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk's behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority," officials said in a court filing earlier today at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

According to CNN, the Virgin Islands government has had so much trouble tracking down Musk they've had to hire an investigative firm.

Musk isn't being accused of any crimes. But the Virgin Islands attorney general's office wants him to share "all communications between Musk and JPMorgan regarding Epstein or any role the disgraced financier played in the Tesla CEO's financial management," said CNN.

Related: 'You're Going Way Back In Time': Bill Gates Gets Visibly Irritated When Pressed on Epstein

Virgin Islands vs. JPMorgan Chase

The Musk subpoena is the latest move in a high-stakes lawsuit filed by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase. The territory alleges that the bank "turned a blind eye" to evidence that Jeffrey Epstein used JPMorgan to ease sex-trafficking activities on his private island, Little St. James, until his suicide in 2019.

The complaint says that its investigation "revealed that JPMorgan knowingly, negligently, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise."

JPMorgan Chase has denied any wrongdoing and said it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

What does any of this have to do with Elon Musk? According to Reuters, Musk may have introduced Epstein to his contacts at JPMorgan. Now the Virgin Islands wants to understand the nature of their relationship better.

At press time, Musk had not responded to requests for comment.
