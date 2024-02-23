As the superstar embarks on the next leg of The Eras Tour, a UK-based museum is hiring a Taylor Swift advisor.

Singer-songwriter superstar Taylor Swift remains a global sensation as she continues her record-breaking Eras Tour — and major cultural institutions want to do her justice.

That's why London's Victoria and Albert Museum is calling all UK-based "Swifties" to apply for a new advisory role that would provide "insights into the culture and artisanry around handmade signs, friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift memorabilia," Reuters reported.

The new hire will work with the museum's curatorial team to contribute their expertise as "part of a drive to complement further the vast curatorial knowledge within the museum's walls."

The museum is also seeking experts in other "highly specific cultural niches" for part-time roles, including aficionados of emojis and Crocs shoes.

The V&A is one of the world's largest art and design museums; founded by Prince Albert in the 1950s, it holds over 2 million objects made in the last 5,000 years, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

Of course, this isn't the first Taylor Swift-related job to hit the market. In September, The Tennessean and USA Today network made headlines during a search for a "Taylor Swift Reporter" (veteran reporter Bryan West was hired a couple of months later).

Fans have also been cashing in on a Taylor Swift-inspired side hustle that can pay tens of thousands of dollars per month: selling the friendship bracelets so often exchanged at Eras Tour concerts on Etsy.

Applicants can apply through the V&A's website here.