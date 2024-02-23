Another Taylor Swift-Related Job Opportunity Just Opened Up — Here's How to Qualify As the superstar embarks on the next leg of The Eras Tour, a UK-based museum is hiring a Taylor Swift advisor.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • London's Victoria and Albert Museum is calling all UK-based "Swifties" who can share their expertise with the museum's curatorial team.
  • Last year, The Tennessean and USA Today network hired a "Taylor Swift Reporter."
Singer-songwriter superstar Taylor Swift remains a global sensation as she continues her record-breaking Eras Tour — and major cultural institutions want to do her justice.

That's why London's Victoria and Albert Museum is calling all UK-based "Swifties" to apply for a new advisory role that would provide "insights into the culture and artisanry around handmade signs, friendship bracelets and Taylor Swift memorabilia," Reuters reported.

Image Credit: Don Arnold/TAS24 | Getty Images

Related: Taylor Swift Is TIME's Person of the Year, a Billionaire and Boon to the Economy — Here Are the Brands She's Given a Major Boost

The new hire will work with the museum's curatorial team to contribute their expertise as "part of a drive to complement further the vast curatorial knowledge within the museum's walls."

The museum is also seeking experts in other "highly specific cultural niches" for part-time roles, including aficionados of emojis and Crocs shoes.

The V&A is one of the world's largest art and design museums; founded by Prince Albert in the 1950s, it holds over 2 million objects made in the last 5,000 years, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

Of course, this isn't the first Taylor Swift-related job to hit the market. In September, The Tennessean and USA Today network made headlines during a search for a "Taylor Swift Reporter" (veteran reporter Bryan West was hired a couple of months later).

Related: Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tennessee Tornado Recovery Efforts

Fans have also been cashing in on a Taylor Swift-inspired side hustle that can pay tens of thousands of dollars per month: selling the friendship bracelets so often exchanged at Eras Tour concerts on Etsy.

Applicants can apply through the V&A's website here.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

