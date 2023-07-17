'You Consume Others Suffer': Walmart Heiress' $300 Million Superyacht Vandalized by Activists Environmental group Futuro Vegetal posted a video of the defaced yacht on social media.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Nancy Walton Laurie's yacht was defaced at a port in Ibiza.
  • Climate change activists said they targeted Walton because she's one of the richest women in the world.
  • Walton Laurie is worth $7.7 billion.

A luxurious boating trip to Ibiza turned sour for Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie's Kaos superyacht.

On Sunday, environmental activists defaced the billionaire's $300 million superyacht with black and red spray paint while the boat was at a port on the ritzy Spanish island.

A video shared on Twitter by Futuro Vegetal, a Spanish environmental activist organization, shows two men spraying the boat, which is named Kaos, before holding up a sign that reads: "You Consume Others Suffer." Staffers on the vessel can be seen attempting to wash the paint off, then the boat leaves the harbor.

According to Insider, the activists have since been detained but are expected to be released on Monday. Reports did not specify if they had been charged and on what grounds.

The group explained its actions in a series of Tweets, originally written in Spanish, with one stating: "We can't go on like this, it's a matter of life and death." In another, it said it targeted Walton Laurie because she's "one of the richest women in the world."

Walton Laurie is the youngest daughter of Walmart co-founder James "Bud" Walton. She's worth $7.7 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

