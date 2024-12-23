Here's What's Open and Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2024: Hours for Target, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Whole Foods, and More From last-minute gifts to groceries, here's what's open on Christmas.

By Erin Davis

Despite trying to be prepared and holiday shopping early, the question of what's open and what's closed during Christmas inevitably always comes up. From needing last-minute gifts to home-cooked meals gone awry, it's important to know where you can turn in times of a kitchen mishap or broken present.

This year, the holidays fall midweek, and many businesses appear to be staying open on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) and closing on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) — though check with your local stores before heading out.

Here's what's open and closed this Christmas holiday.

Shopping

Both Target and Walmart are open on Christmas Eve (until 8 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively) and closed on Christmas Day.

Macy's and Kohl's are open on Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day. Nordstrom, meanwhile, will have "limited hours" on Christmas Eve and close on the 25th.

Home improvement stores Home Depot and Lowe's are open on Christmas Eve (until 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively) and closed on Christmas Day.

Grocery stores

Like retail stores, many grocers are open (some with modified hours, some with regular hours) on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day, including Albertsons-owned stores, Kroger-owned stores, Aldi, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's.

All Publix stores close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25, the company said.

Wegmans stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and close on Christmas Day.

However, for those in a pinch, select Albertsons, Safeway, ACME, and Vons stores will be open on Christmas Day with adjusted hours, so check with your local location.

Post Office and Shipping

USPS local locations are open on December 24 and regular mail will be delivered, the agency says. On Christmas Day, post offices are closed and regular mail will not be delivered. However, Priority Express Mail will still be delivered on the 25th.

UPS and FedEx stores and deliveries will not be operating on Christmas Day.

Banks and stock markets

Most banks will be closed on Christmas Day and close early on Christmas Eve, though ATMs should be functional. The midweek holidays affect stock markets as well—both the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed on Christmas Day.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies are a little different—especially Walgreens, which will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with normal business hours. The company's 24-hour pharmacies will remain open, even on Christmas, but non-24-hour locations (pharmacy only) will close on Christmas Day.

CVS will also be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the company says some stores will have reduced hours, so check with your local shop.

Rite Aid, meanwhile, will be open on the 24th and close on the 25th.

Chain Restaurants

Many McDonald's and IHOPs will be open, while Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are closed. Check your local locations before heading out.

