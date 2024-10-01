Get All Access for $5/mo

CVS Is Laying Off Nearly 3,000 Workers to Cut Costs CVS is working on a multi-year mission to save $2 billion.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • CVS is cutting 2,900 jobs, the company announced this week.
  • Layoffs are “company-wide and not isolated to a single corporate office," according to a spokesperson.

CVS Health is laying off around 2,900 people to cut costs, the company announced on Tuesday.

"We've embarked on a multi-year initiative to deliver $2 billion in cost savings by reducing expenses and investing in technologies to enhance how we work," a spokesperson said in a statement, per CNN.

Related: 'Tough Day For All of Us:' Intel CEO Announces Layoffs Affecting 15,000 People

Experts say several factors are causing the industry to struggle as a whole, including online shopping. Consumers are buying toiletries and personal items from Amazon, Walmart, and other large online retailers. Meanwhile, big box stores like Costco are cutting into what was once considered staple buys at drugstores, like toilet paper and snacks.

CNN also reports that Dollar General's growing market is causing slower sales at drug stores in rural areas. Falling reimbursement rates for prescription drugs are also a big factor.

Related: Apple Just Conducted a Rare Round of Layoffs. Here Are the Teams and Roles Affected.

"Our industry faces continued disruption, regulatory pressures, and evolving consumer needs and expectations," the spokesperson said. "The reductions will not impact front-line jobs in our stores, pharmacies and distribution centers."

"The vast majority of impacted colleagues will be notified this week," the CVS spokesperson added.

The cuts will affect around 1% of CVS's total workforce.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that CVS has been exploring the possibility of breaking up the company.

Reuters reported that the move would potentially separate its retail and insurance units.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Retirees Are Raking in Billions With These 4 Side Hustles: 'There's No Age Limit to Innovation'

Most Americans plan to work part-time in retirement — and the opportunities are endless.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Dockworkers Strike Begins at East Coast, Gulf Ports Marking the First Shutdown in Nearly 50 Years

Salary increases are the core issue of the port strike.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

3 Steps You Can't Miss When Growing Your Business

There are many missteps you can take when growing your business, but there are also important steps you need to take. Don't miss one.

By Peter Daisyme
Franchise

Get Paid to Travel the World and Eat By Applying to Be This Hotel Brand's 'Chief Eats Officer'

The dream role for a food-lover and travel enthusiast allows them to visit some of the most stunning destinations in the world while sharing their adventures on social media.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

This CEO Was Tasked With Helping an Iconic Hawaiian Brand Regain Its Footing. Here's How He Used Storytelling to Do It.

Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, shares how he's helped take the already well-loved brand to the mainstream.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business News

Here's How Much Elon Musk's X Is Worth Now Compared to When He First Bought It for $44 Billion

A new Fidelity document shows how far X shares have fallen.

By Sherin Shibu