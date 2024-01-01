Entrepreneur Middle East The 100
Top 100: Farah Zafar, CEO and Co-Founder Lyvely
The 100: Salah Adib, General Manager, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries & Accessories
The 100: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon MENA
The 100: Robin Ubaghs, Co-Founder, Propchain and the Welfare Group
The 100: Paul Lalovich, Organisational Effectiveness and Strategy Execution Practice, Agile Dynamics
The 100: Ahmad Al Zaini, CEO and Co-Founder, Foodics
The 100: Dyuti Parruck, Co-Founder and CEO, Decisive Zone
The 100: Rebiha Helimi, Founder and CEO, RH Luxury Properties
The 100: Mila Smart Semeshkina, Founder and CEO, Lectera.com
