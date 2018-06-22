Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Part of an Office Whatsapp Group? Here is How You Can Maintain Your Ethics on the Messaging App Next time you have something to share on your official Whatsapp group – Take a moment, think and then click the send button.

By Vanita D'souza

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

You can stay away from Twitter, Facebook and even Instagram – but you cannot stay away from Whatsapp. The messaging platform has revolutionised the way all of us communicate, both on the personal and on the professional end.

No wonder the long email trails have been replaced by Whatsapp messages and group meetings are done more conveniently on the messaging application. And trust us when we say a lot can happen with your Whatsapp office group. In fact, some people have gone to lose their jobs with one wrong message on the group.

So, here are a few things to keep in mind before sharing anything and everything on your office Whatsapp groups:

The Forwards

While it may look cool to send a forwarded message every morning, there might be many participants in the group who might be averse to such forwards. These groups are created for facilitating easy communication for managers in their teams, therefore it becomes even more important to maintain the decorum.

"Generally some of the members spoil the motto of the group as they are tempted to share general stuff which has been created for a specific reason. They have to in turn realise the purpose of the group and contribute to that extent only," says Vijay Mansukhani, MD, Mirc Electronics.

Additionally, people believe everything received on the WhatsApp is true and which is why a lot of content creating and digital agencies, who want to promote certain things, are trying to take advantage of this and promoting whatever they feel like.

Therefore industry experts suggest one should be cautious and should do a proper check on these before broadcasting a forwarded message

Carefree Use of Smileys

Rahul Shah, CEO, Sumer Group feels we need to be done away with the obsession of using smileys. One may rather give a proper reply instead of using smileys.

Additionally, the groups generally comprise of both men and women participants and therefore it is imperative for any participant to respect each other and not to hurt the sentiments of any, especially the opposite gender.

"These days all companies with a certain number of the employee have to train their employees on the "Prevention of Sexual Harassment' module' (POSH). Any sexual or provocative comment, which might be unintentional, could be inviting troubles," he points out.

Sharing of Classified Information

Many times, instead of sharing an important excel sheet over an email, a lot of us prefer sharing it via Whatsapp. This habit is extremely unhealthy as in the process, it may compromise the confidentiality of the information.

"We have even observed that some of the classified information is getting shared on these platforms, which may actually bring corporates, executives and beneficiaries in trouble. People think that WhatsApp is safe and can communicate anything, they may be wrong," Sunu Mathew from Leap India shared.

So, next time you have something to share on your official Whatsapp group – Take a moment, think and then click the send button. And if you still goof up – delete for everyone is still an option (At least for few minutes!).
Vanita D'souza

Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India

I am a Mumbai-based journalist and have worked with media companies like The Dollar Business Magazine, Business Standard, etc.While on the other side, I am an avid reader who is a travel freak and has accepted foodism as my religion.

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Want to Save Time and Increase Revenue? Try This Ultimate 3-Step AI Productivity Hack for Busy Entrepreneurs

Unlock a tenfold increase in your productivity with the power of AI.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers 'AI-Proof'

AI could automate a quarter of jobs across industries in the next six years, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. These are the positions least likely to be negatively affected.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Five Major Future Trends in FinTech

The next decade is crucial for India; entrepreneurial spirit and innovative minds of Indians will help the country achieve its economic targets

By Shivani Tiwari
Starting a Business

How to Transform Your Idea into an Empire in 5 Steps

Drawing from personal experience and real-world examples, the article outlines five proven steps to help entrepreneurs transform their vision into a thriving empire, from identifying market needs to effective product development to ensuring long-term profitability.

By Stacey Ross Cohen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Unlock Simplified, Pro-grade Design Capabilities with Ashampoo 3D CAD Professional 11

It's an intuitive, versatile tool for architects, interior designers, and DIYers.

By StackCommerce