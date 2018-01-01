3 Things To Know
Dunkin' Donuts Announces Big Rebrand. 3 Things to Know Today.
The Co-Founder of Whatsapp, Which Is Owned by Facebook, Tweets '#deleteFacebook'
Facebook acquired Brian Acton's company for $22 billion in 2014.
WhatsApp Launches WhatsApp Business
Plus, Bacardi buys Patron for $5.1 billion and Target launches an exclusive fragrance line called Good Chemistry.
11 Entrepreneurs Who Deserve Their Own Hollywood Movies
These founders' stories are anything but ordinary
Why Corporate Collaboration Tools are Fundamentally Flawed
These tools lack the ability to derive meaningful insights from the interactions between employees and colleagues.
Facebook's WhatsApp Adds Secure Video Calling Amid Privacy Concerns
The new video calling service will thus provide another means for people to communicate without fear of eavesdropping though WhatsApp does retain other data such as an individual's list of contacts.
German Regulator Orders Facebook to Delete WhatsApp User Data
The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information said Facebook was infringing data protection law.
Facebook to Start Using WhatsApp Data for Targeted Advertising
The move is WhatsApp's first update to its privacy policy since it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.
Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?
The nation's top court overturned the measure in the third such incident since December.
Brazil Lawmakers Propose Bill to Shield WhatsApp
The legislation will now have to pass through several other congressional committees before being put to vote in the floor of the lower and upper house.
Facebook CEO Urges Brazilians to Decry WhatsApp Block
The app has been suspended two times in five months in Brazil.