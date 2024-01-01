360 ONE Asset
Lightspeed and 360 ONE Asset Lead USD 65 Mn Series D Funding for Qure.ai's Global Healthcare AI Expansion
With the raised funds, Qure.ai aims to expand in the US and global markets, advance AI models, enhance technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen its healthcare AI offerings.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: July 20–26
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 20 to July 26.
Drone Startup Aereo Raises USD 15 Mn Led by 360 ONE Asset
The Bengaluru-based company provides business intelligence solutions for managing large capital assets using proprietary drones and AI-powered analytics, serving high-tech, aerospace, maritime, and defense sectors.