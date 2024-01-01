bharatpe
FIR Against Ashneer Grover And His Family
The FIR has been registered under eight sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including forgery and cheating
BharatPe Acquires 51% Stake In Trillion Loans
This acquisition is in line with BharatPe Group's vision to be at the forefront of addressing the credit gap for millions of businesses and consumers in the country
Remain Courteous: Delhi HC Advises Ashneer Grover
The court granted time to Grover and other defendants to file their response in the matter and asked the plaintiff to consider creating a confidentiality club to allow them access to certain material.
High-Profile Exits In Companies: Suhail Sameer, Gunjan Patidar And Mukesh Bansal Step Down
As per earlier reports, Patidar became the fourth senior executive to quit the food delivery company since November
BharatPe Sues Ashneer Grover And His Family Over Misuse Of Company Funds
In a civil lawsuit, running into 2800 pages, filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, BharatPe has sought INR 88.67 crore from Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members
Ashneer Grover To Start Another Business Venture Without Seeking Funds From Investors
The co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe had a public fallout with the board of directors of the company
Ashneer Grover Demands Resignation of BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar; Seeks Written Apology From CEO Suhail Sameer
In a letter to the board of BharatPe, the former co-founder threatens defamation charges against Sameer for a comment made on Grover's sister on LinkedIn
Ashneer Grover: The Man Who Means Business
In a recent chat with Entrepreneur India, Grover discussed his journey so far, his team, future plans, IPO and much more
BharatPe Raises $20 Mn Debt From Alteria Capital and ICICI Bank
Till date, the company has raised a total of $28 million in debt
BharatPe Becomes Third Largest P2M UPI Payment Player, Surpasses GPay
BharatPe recorded INR 3,334 crore (USD 479 million) in transaction value in a total of 6.15 crore transactions for the month of November