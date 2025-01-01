DSG Consumer Partners

Go Zero Raises INR 30 Cr in Series A to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

The Series A round saw continued support from DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital, and V3 Ventures, with additional participation from Aman Gupta (Shark Tank India) and Namita Thapar.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Deconstruct Secures INR 65 Cr Funding to Expand Skincare Innovations

Deconstruct will use the funding to drive product innovation, strengthen sunscreen and serum offerings, dominate the gentle active space, and expand accessibility through quick commerce and retail channels.

D2C Insider Invests INR 1 Cr Each in The Paan Legacy, Hemptyful, and Polr.Care at Elevate Cohort 2 Demo Day

The chosen startups, each focusing on innovative consumer goods, completed a 12-week accelerator program designed to help refine their business strategies and prepare for scalable growth.

Portl, Freshleaf, and Fix My Curls Raise Growth Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced growth-stage funding rounds.