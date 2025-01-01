Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: The Empire Builder
"For 2nd generation entrepreneurs, it is a ready platform to showcase their professional abilities. I believe in filling in the gaps and expanding the 1st generation business to the next level," Mahesh N R, TSL Group
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: Aerial Tech Pioneer
"My childhood hobby of flying Remote Control planes turned into a mainstream business in one of the exponentially growing industries. It didn't allow me to think twice before launching this company," Paras Jain, Founder & CEO, Indo Wings
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: A Legacy Reinvented
"The goal is to establish a solid foundation and brand recognition at a national level before considering any international expansion. By solidifying our national reach, we will be in a better position to assess the right timing and resources for exploring global markets in the future," Aditya Amit Modak, CO-founder & Director, Gargi by Png
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: The Geospatial Intelligence Democratiser
"I faced a tough challenge— quantifying the devastation of the 2020 California wildfires for an energy giant. The Problem? Traditional satellite images were ineffective, blocked by smoke and clouds. That's when I discovered SAR—radar tech that cuts through anything. But another problem? SAR images were complex and needed deep expertise," Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO, GalaxEye