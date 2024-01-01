IIMA Ventures
Eight Startups Join IIMA Ventures' Second People and Culture Accelerator to Tackle Growth Challenges
The accelerator is crafted for startups in the seed to Series A stages, offering a comprehensive curriculum that addresses the wide array of challenges growing companies face.
Pioneering India's Tech Investment Landscape: IIMA Ventures
IIMA's investment thesis revolves around ideas for solving larger problems in the deep-tech, inclusive-tech, and climate-tech spaces at the earliest stages of their journey.
Fresh From Farm, Culture Circle, and Select Brands Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
Healthtech Curelo Raises INR 10 Cr from Cricketer Shreyas Iyer, IIMA Ventures, and Others
With the raised funds, the Gurugram-based platform aims to expand Curelo's footprint, standardise unorganised labs, and increase its patient base in the coming year.