IvyCap Ventures
News and Trends
5 Venture Capitalists Who Recently Closed Their Funds
Here are the India-focused VCs that announced the closing of their funds.
News and Trends
Early-stage VC IvyCap Ventures Announces the Final Close of its Fund III at INR 2,100 Cr
With an average initial investment of INR 30 crore to INR 50 crore, the fund intends to invest in roughly 25 companies in Series A.
News and Trends
Dhruva Space Secures USD 9 Mn Funding from IAN Alpha Fund, Technology Development Board, and Others
The Hyderabad-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for upcoming spacecraft manufacturing facilities, strategic business acquisitions, and enhancing product offerings.
News and Trends
AI Music Startup Beatoven.ai Raises INR 11 Cr in Pre-Series A
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to use the raised funds to enhance overall user experience and develop a scalable go-to-market strategy.