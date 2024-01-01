Kalaari Capital

LXME Gains USD 1.2 Mn Funding Led by Kalaari Capital's CXXO to Revolutionise Women's Financial Services

The Mumbai-based fintech platform will use the current funding to enhance brand building, user acquisition, and improve its technology and product stack for a better user experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Portl, Freshleaf, and Fix My Curls Raise Growth Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced growth-stage funding rounds.

5 Things Women Investors Want Women Founders To Know

So far this year, women-led startups have witnessed USD 112 million in funding almost in line with USD 123 million raised in the first two months of 2023.

As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates

This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013