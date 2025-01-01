Series C funding

D2C Skincare Brand Foxtale Raised USD 30 Mn Series C Funding

Last year, the Mumbai-based brand raised USD 18 million (around INR 150 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Panthera Growth Partners from Singapore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Haber Secures USD 44 Mn in Series C Round to Drive Global Expansion

Accel remains the largest external stakeholder with an 18.1% stake, followed by Creaegis and Elevation.

Stellapps Secures USD 26 Mn in Series C to Power Dairy Tech and Sustainability

With the new funds, the brand aims to scale operations, expand sustainable dairy products in India, and strengthen its export segment.

Everest Fleet Secures USD 30 Mn in Series C Funding from Uber to Boost Clean-Energy Fleet Expansion

The capital injection will enable Everest Fleet to scale its operations and expand its fleet of clean-energy vehicles, focusing on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EVs).