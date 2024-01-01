Stellaris Venture Partners

Circuit House Technologies Secures USD 4.3 Mn Funding Led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital

The money raised will be put toward expanding teams across functional areas, advancing hardware and software R&D, and "launching India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Turno Bags USD 6 Mn in Series A Extension Round from BII and Others

The Bengaluru-based EV segment focused Turno aims to deploy the raised capital for market expansion and build on its battery technology platform.

Digital Lending Platform Propelld Raises USD 25 Mn Debt for NBFC Arm Edgro

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised money to expand its offerings and market reach.

Early Partners of Fearless Founders With Audacious Goals

The early-stage, technology-focused, sector-agnostic investment firm Stellaris Venture Partners is optimistic about founders who are persistent and committed to tackling significant challenges in India.