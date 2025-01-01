Z47
SuperOps Secures USD 25 Mn Funding Led by March Capital to Scale AI-Powered SaaS Platform
The new capital will be directed toward expanding SuperOps' AI research and development initiatives, scaling its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and extending its global reach.
Khosla Ventures and Z47 Lead USD 25 Mn Investment in B2B SaaS Startup Atomicwork
The round saw additional participation from Battery Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Peak XV Partners.
D2C Skincare Brand Foxtale Raised USD 30 Mn Series C Funding
Last year, the Mumbai-based brand raised USD 18 million (around INR 150 crore) in its Series B funding round, led by Panthera Growth Partners from Singapore.
Aampe Gains USD 18 Mn from Theory Ventures and Z47 to Enhance Digital Product Personalisation
With the new funding, Aampe plans to double its workforce to meet the growing demand for its agentic infrastructure. The company aims to onboard more customers and streamline the integration of its technology into their workflows.