Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the world of professional sports, few athletes successfully transition into the world of entrepreneurship. However, Shawne Merriman, a former NFL player turned entrepreneur, has defied the odds and carved out a remarkable career beyond the football field. In a recent podcast interview with Jeff Fenster, Merriman shared his journey, highlighting his ventures in MMA (Lights Out Xtreme Fighting), apparel, and insurance. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of dedication, continuous improvement, and creating a supportive environment for success.

Resilience and Adaptability

Shawne Merriman's journey from NFL stardom to entrepreneurship showcases his resilience and adaptability. Despite facing incredible challenges growing up (including homelessness, food insecurity and addiction in his family) he never let setbacks define him. Instead, he used them as opportunities to learn and grow. Merriman's ability to adapt to new industries and reinvent himself is a testament to his determination and willingness to embrace change.

Merriman says his success can be attributed to his relentless pursuit of continuous improvement. Whether it was honing his skills on the football field or expanding his knowledge in the business world, he never settled for mediocrity. Merriman's commitment to self-improvement serves as a valuable lesson for aspiring entrepreneurs. By constantly seeking ways to enhance their skills and knowledge, they can stay ahead of the competition and achieve long-term success.

Watch the show to learn his secrets for creating a supportive environment for himself and his team, finding like-minded individuals who share your vision and values, and empowering others to achieve their goals.

About The Jeff Fenster Show

Serial entrepreneur Jeff Fenster embarks on an extraordinary journey every week, delving into the stories of exceptional individuals who have defied the norms and blazed their own trails to achieve extraordinary success.

Subscribe to The Jeff Fenster Show: Entrepreneur | Apple | Spotify | Google | Pandora
Jeff Fenster

Founder, Everbowl

Jeff Fenster is an award winning entrepreneur, best selling author, podcast host and expert in relationship capital.

His entrepreneurial success is vast - ranging from a quick serve restaurant chain, payroll and HR company, digital marketing agency and a construction company. But no matter what venture Jeff pursues, he lives by the principle of putting people first.

He was named a Empact100 Showcase Top 100 Entrepreneur in 2013, 2019's Top 40 Executive Under 40 by the San Diego Business Journal, and a Top Entrepreneur to Watch for 2020 by Thrive Global.

Jeff’s acclaimed podcast, The Jeff Fenster Show, features successful entrepreneurs, celebrities and athletes sharing their insights and stories of success. Today, Jeff speaks around the country on entrepreneurial mindset, authentic networking and vertical integration.

