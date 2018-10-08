Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
5221 Oleander Dr.
Wilmington, NC 28403
CEO
David Pazgan
Parent Company
Cortec Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$116,560 - $215,120
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.25%
101 Mobility has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
53 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4