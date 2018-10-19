360clean
Commercial cleaning
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
670 Marina Dr., #101
Daniel Island, SC 29492
CEO
Barry Bodiford
Initial Investment ⓘ
$3,750 - $11,050
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,500 - $2,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
14%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
360clean offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
27 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training at franchisee's location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5