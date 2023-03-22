Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$36K - $47K
- Units as of 2022
-
67 26% over 3 years
Founded by Barry and Allison Bodiford in 2005, 360clean focuses on medical office commercial cleaning. Company headquarters are in Charleston, South Carolina. Bodiford designed this health-conscious system for commercial facility cleaning and began franchising in 2008.
As a unique commercial cleaning franchise, 360clean offers health-focused services for offices, delving deeper than most cleaners in an attempt to provide a germ-free environment devoid of infections. With this novel approach, your franchise may become a go-to for commercial cleaning in your community.
Besides being a low-cost franchise opportunity, 360clean provides your sales efforts with a centralized marketing system that strives to be unmatched in its effectiveness. If you are trustworthy, caring, passionate, and willing to follow the proven model, this opportunity may be perfect for you.
Why You May Want to Start a 360clean Franchise
A guaranteed customer option is part of the flexible and affordable multiple growth capacities that a 360clean franchise offers your business. Besides a fairly low overhead and fees to run your enterprise, there's usually a high demand for commercial cleaning services in any location.
As a specialized commercial cleaning service with a medical-grade sanitizing system, 360clean trains you to build a valuable business using solid components as its foundation. The brand bases its specialized training on a unique approach to commercial space cleaning, alongside new customer acquisition and sales support.
What Might Make a 360clean Franchise a Good Choice?
360clean is a franchise opportunity that is very flexible. You can run your 360clean franchise from home, potentially cutting out expensive overheads and allowing yourself to spend more time with your family and friends. To be part of the 360clean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.
One of the most significant drawbacks to a business's start is having liquid capital, and 360clean has alleviated this with low start-up costs. If you have the drive to succeed but are limited in funding, this is the franchise for you, as the franchisor has confidence in the business model. 360clean also offers a performance-plus program that your business may benefit from as it grows in your community.
While startup costs are fairly low, you should consider speaking to an attorney or money manager in order to determine if you are financially stable enough to open a 360clean franchise.
How Do You Start a 360clean Franchise?
The 360clean franchise prefers those with valuable business experience, and it’s also necessary to assess the availability of commercial cleaning service demand in your chosen area. Once you've accustomed yourself to the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, submit an online inquiry form.
After meeting all the franchisor's requirements, they may approve your location, giving you the go-ahead to open your 360clean site. You'll get more than a few hours of on-the-job training, alongside over one dozen classroom lesson hours with ongoing education and support from the franchisor if you are chosen to be the newest 360clean franchisee.
Company Overview
About 360clean
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Building Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2005
- Leadership
- Barry Bodiford, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2265 Clements Ferry Rd., #309
Charleston, SC 29492
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 67 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 360clean franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $35,800 - $46,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $40,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 14%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- 360clean offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 9 hours
- Classroom Training
- 21 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where 360clean landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
