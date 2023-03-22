Founded by Barry and Allison Bodiford in 2005, 360clean focuses on medical office commercial cleaning. Company headquarters are in Charleston, South Carolina. Bodiford designed this health-conscious system for commercial facility cleaning and began franchising in 2008.

As a unique commercial cleaning franchise, 360clean offers health-focused services for offices, delving deeper than most cleaners in an attempt to provide a germ-free environment devoid of infections. With this novel approach, your franchise may become a go-to for commercial cleaning in your community.

Besides being a low-cost franchise opportunity, 360clean provides your sales efforts with a centralized marketing system that strives to be unmatched in its effectiveness. If you are trustworthy, caring, passionate, and willing to follow the proven model, this opportunity may be perfect for you.

Why You May Want to Start a 360clean Franchise

A guaranteed customer option is part of the flexible and affordable multiple growth capacities that a 360clean franchise offers your business. Besides a fairly low overhead and fees to run your enterprise, there's usually a high demand for commercial cleaning services in any location.

As a specialized commercial cleaning service with a medical-grade sanitizing system, 360clean trains you to build a valuable business using solid components as its foundation. The brand bases its specialized training on a unique approach to commercial space cleaning, alongside new customer acquisition and sales support.

What Might Make a 360clean Franchise a Good Choice?

360clean is a franchise opportunity that is very flexible. You can run your 360clean franchise from home, potentially cutting out expensive overheads and allowing yourself to spend more time with your family and friends. To be part of the 360clean team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.

One of the most significant drawbacks to a business's start is having liquid capital, and 360clean has alleviated this with low start-up costs. If you have the drive to succeed but are limited in funding, this is the franchise for you, as the franchisor has confidence in the business model. 360clean also offers a performance-plus program that your business may benefit from as it grows in your community.

While startup costs are fairly low, you should consider speaking to an attorney or money manager in order to determine if you are financially stable enough to open a 360clean franchise.

How Do You Start a 360clean Franchise?

The 360clean franchise prefers those with valuable business experience, and it’s also necessary to assess the availability of commercial cleaning service demand in your chosen area. Once you've accustomed yourself to the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, submit an online inquiry form.

After meeting all the franchisor's requirements, they may approve your location, giving you the go-ahead to open your 360clean site. You'll get more than a few hours of on-the-job training, alongside over one dozen classroom lesson hours with ongoing education and support from the franchisor if you are chosen to be the newest 360clean franchisee.