Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
847 N.E. Main St.
Simpsonville, SC 29681
CEO
Shannon Hudson
Parent Company
9Round Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$91,600 - $133,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$550/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
9Round has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
19 hours
Additional Training:
Online & regional training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5