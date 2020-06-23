Ace Handyman Services
Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements

Ace Handyman Services
Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements

About
Founded

1998

Franchising Since

2001 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

12567 W. Cedar Dr., #250
Lakewood, CO 80228

Leadership

Chris Bue, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$93,277 - $137,472

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$55,000 - $55,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Ace Handyman Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$2,500 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

26 hours

Classroom Training:

29 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 4

Bio
In the late 1990's, Andy Bell left the restaurant industry and started a handyman business in Denver, Colorado, calling it Handyman Matters. He began franchising the concept in 2001. Franchisees offer repair, restoration and maintenance services to both residential and commercial customers.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $93,277 High - $137,472
Units
-6.2%-8 UNITS (1 Year) -3.2%-4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

