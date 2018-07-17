Always Best Care Senior Services
Medical and nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
1406 Blue Oaks Blvd., #100
Roseville, CA 95747
CEO
Jake Brown
Initial Investment ⓘ
$63,725 - $114,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,900 - $44,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Always Best Care Senior Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours