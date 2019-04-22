AmeriSpec Inspection Services
About
Founded

1987

Franchising Since

1988 (31 Years)

Corporate Address

150 Peabody Pl.
Memphis, TN 38103-3720

CEO

Aster Angagaw

Parent Company

ServiceMaster

Ticker Symbol

SERV

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$52,900 - $66,200

Net-worth Requirement

$40,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$22,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$24,900 - $24,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

AmeriSpec Inspection Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

15 hours

Classroom Training:

90 hours

Additional Training:

(Franchisee location training by correspondence)

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

AmeriSpec Inspection Services is ranked #260 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
When AmeriSpec was launched in Anaheim, California, its aim was to offer inspection services to homebuyers. The company soon began franchising, offering interior, exterior and structural inspections of homes to potential buyers across the country. In 1996, AmeriSpec became part of ServiceMaster, allowing for co-branding with companies like Terminix, Merry Maids and Furniture Medic. These relationships allow AmeriSpec to offer its customers discounts on services from its partner companies. In addition to the home inspections the company has offered from the beginning, AmeriSpec also performs environmental inspections, checking homes and property for the presence of water contaminants, mold, carbon monoxide, lead and radon.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,900 High - $66,200
Units
+8.7%+22 UNITS (1 Year) +1.5%+4 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 26th, 2019
