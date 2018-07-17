Any Lab Test Now
Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
5815 Windward Pkwy., #205
Woodstock, GA 30005
CEO
Clarissa Bradstock
Initial Investment ⓘ
$113,100 - $194,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Any Lab Test Now has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2