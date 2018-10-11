Assist-2-Sell
Discount real estate
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
1610 Meadow Wood Ln.
Reno, NV 89502
CEO
Mary Lameres
Initial Investment ⓘ
$24,025 - $45,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,500 - $14,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8-40 hours
Classroom Training:
24-36 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5