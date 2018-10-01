Assisting Hands Home Care
Home health care, respite care
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
5700 E. Franklin Rd., #105
Nampa, ID 83687
CEO
Lane Kofoed
Initial Investment ⓘ
$77,050 - $149,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Assisting Hands Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours