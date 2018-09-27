Bubbakoo's Burritos
Mexican food
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1670 Rte. 34 North, #1C
Wall Township, NJ 07727
CEO
Paul Altero
Parent Company
Bubbakoo's Burritos
Initial Investment ⓘ
$135,500 - $398,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Bubbakoo's Burritos offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
140 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours