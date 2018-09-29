The Cleaning Authority
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
7230 Lee DeForest Dr., #200
Columbia, MD 21046
CEO
Rob Weddle
Parent Company
Authority Brands LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$71,300 - $167,202
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$225,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Cleaning Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off territory fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20