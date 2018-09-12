Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salons
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
7201 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439
CEO
Hugh Sawyer
Parent Company
Regis
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$139,430 - $290,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8
In 1982, Francis diversified even more, founding family salon Cost Cutters. Twelve Cost Cutters centers opened that first year, and six years later, the 300th salon opened. Today, Cost Cutters is owned by Regis Corporation, a Minneapolis-based company that also franchises a host of other hair salons, including City Looks, Supercuts, Pro-Cuts, Magicuts and First Choice Haircutters.