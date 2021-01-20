Criterium Engineers

Units as of 2021
28 Yearly Data not available
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$66K - $126K

About Criterium Engineers

Related Categories
Home Inspections,
Founded
1957
Parent Company
Criterium Engineers
Leadership
David Leopold, President

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
# of Units
28

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook Instagram YouTube LinkedIn
Corporate Address
5 Depot St., #23
Freeport, ME 04032
Corporate Address: Criterium Engineers

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Criterium Engineers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500 - $79,500
Initial Investment
$66,175 - $125,950
Royalty Fee
6-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Criterium Engineers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

