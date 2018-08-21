Crunch Franchise
Fitness centers
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Harbour Pl., #320
Portsmouth, NH 03801
CEO
Ben Midgley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$304,500 - $1,984,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Crunch Franchise offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Crunch Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise and royalty fees with purchase of 3+ clubs
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
155 hours
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15