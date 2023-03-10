Assisted Living Locators
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$74K - $94K
Units as of 2021
141 72.0% over 3 years
Assisted Living Locators, founded in 2003, began with the simple purpose of providing expert help to seniors and their families. As a franchise, Assisted Living Locators(ALL) delivers on multiple services, including helping seniors identify in-home care options in their area, finding assisted living homes, and securing independent retirement options.

Assisted Living Locators is the bridge that makes the best choices available to seniors or families seeking excellence in care. Since Assisted Living Locators started franchising in 2006, it has grown exponentially from its roots in Scottdale, Arizona. In 15 years, Assisted Living Locators has successfully opened over 125 units.

If you are passionate about helping seniors and their families find the right type of assistance as they transition to a new stage in life, you are the perfect franchisee candidate.

Why You May Want to Start an Assisted Living Locators Franchise

An Assisted Living Locators franchise sets you up to provide community service for a demanding market. Statistics indicate that seniors aged 65+ are the fastest-growing demographic, and many require long-term care.

A factor that sets Assisted Living Locators apart from the competition is their mission to improve seniors' quality of life and their families at either little or no cost to them. Assisted Living Locators play an essential role in their client's lives by introducing professional guidance when it’s needed the most.

Customers love Assisted Living Locators' work because they do their due diligence in finding the perfect places for seniors. They strive to listen to individual needs. By working with Assisted Living Locators, you can guide the most vulnerable in your community to find the best options in the shortest time possible.  

What Might Make Assisted Living Locators a Good Choice?

To start an Assisted Living Locators franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for the initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees.

As a member of the Assisted Living Locators family, they also expect you to pay their royalty fee and ad royalty fee on yearly gross revenue. A bright side is that once you have opened a franchise, the terms of the agreement are valid for ten years, after which you can renew if both you and the franchisor are happy with the growth of the franchise.

Assisted Living Locators has established relationships with third-party sources to offer financing to help franchisees pay the franchise fee, startup cost, and equipment finance. Veterans may also want to take advantage of the discount on franchise fees.

How to Open Your Own Assisted Living Locators Franchise

As you look to open an Assisted Living Locators franchise, start by submitting an inquiry for more information. After this is done, a representative will contact you if you appear to be a good fit for the brand. The application process entails an exploration of your financial options and identification of your desired territory. If you continue on in the process after this point, you'll receive the Franchise Disclosure Document, which further explains the business processes of Assisted Living Locators.

Other requirements for Assisted Living Locators franchisees include both on-the-job and classroom training. The company also offers ongoing and marketing support. The training and support options ensure that franchise teams are ready to operate on par with Assisted Living Locators' objectives to deliver unbiased, personal, and expert guidance.

Company Overview

About Assisted Living Locators

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
CALLRN Franchise LLC
Leadership
Angela Olea, CEO
Corporate Address
7330 E. Earll Dr., #E
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
141 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Assisted Living Locators franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$74,213 - $94,437
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Assisted Living Locators has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
5.75 hours
Classroom Training
24.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Assisted Living Locators landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

