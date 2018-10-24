Assisted Living Locators
Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
7330 E. Earll Dr., #E
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
CEO
Angela Olea
Parent Company
CallRN Franchise LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$64,950 - $77,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Assisted Living Locators has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
5.75 hours
Classroom Training:
24.5 hours