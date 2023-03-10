Signing out of account, Standby...
The future of fitness may have arrived with AtmosEffect Fitness’ mobile gyms brought straight to your door. Based in Wimauma, Florida, AtmosEffect Fitness offers many options to implement, teach, and empower a healthy lifestyle.
From at-home personal training, corporate wellness, event experiences, boot camps, and virtual classes, AtmosEffect Fitness has a program for everyone at every level. Pulling from years of experience in science-based athletic training, fitness experts Lauren Balaban, Joel Balaban, and Kerven Germain opened AtmosEffect Fitness in 2018. AtmosEffect Fitness began franchising in 2021.
Why You May Want To Start an AtmosEffect Fitness Franchise
AtmosEffect Fitness is looking for a franchisee who is passionate about health, helping others achieve goals previously not thought possible, and willing to tear down barriers to growth. The ideal candidate for AtmosEffect Fitness is resourceful, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening an AtmosEffect Fitness may be easier than ever. Their mobile system may allow for a flexible schedule, ensuring that health and training routines remain a top priority in clients’ busy lives.
In addition to these qualities, an AtmosEffects Fitness franchisee understands marketing, sales, and team development. Building a community and bringing people together is of the utmost importance. AtmosEffect Fitness also pushes its clients to overcome the fear that stops them from trying something new to inspire the same excellence in others.
What Might Make an AtmosEffect Fitness a Good Choice?
AtmosEffect Fitness is designed for individuals who don’t want a typical gym setting, are uncomfortable working out in front of others, or are looking to shake things up with a unique, effective, and fun at-home work-out. The AtmosEffect Fitness name emphasizes that the atmosphere in which people surround themselves affects attitude. Their goal is to bring positivity into the lives of others with private, specific, and tailored training sessions catered to clients’ needs.
How To Open an AtmosEffect Fitness Franchise
To be part of the AtmosEffect Fitness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
AtmosEffect Fitness has partnered with third-party sources that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with AtmosEffect Fitness, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AtmosEffect Fitness franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing AtmostEffect Fitness franchisees and ask the team any questions you may have.
It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you possess the necessary financial resources to own and operate an AtmosEffect Fitness franchise.
Company Overview
About AtmosEffect Fitness
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Recreation
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- AEF Franchising Group LLC
- Leadership
- Joel Balaban, Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
14362 Edinburgh Moor Dr.
Wimauma, FL 33598
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AtmosEffect Fitness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500 - $32,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $73,375 - $136,425
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- $6,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $150/wk.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $25/wk.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- AtmosEffect Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
