Initial investment
$73K - $136K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
The future of fitness may have arrived with AtmosEffect Fitness’ mobile gyms brought straight to your door. Based in Wimauma, Florida, AtmosEffect Fitness offers many options to implement, teach, and empower a healthy lifestyle. 

From at-home personal training, corporate wellness, event experiences, boot camps, and virtual classes, AtmosEffect Fitness has a program for everyone at every level. Pulling from years of experience in science-based athletic training, fitness experts Lauren Balaban, Joel Balaban, and Kerven Germain opened AtmosEffect Fitness in 2018. AtmosEffect Fitness began franchising in 2021.

Why You May Want To Start an AtmosEffect Fitness Franchise

AtmosEffect Fitness is looking for a franchisee who is passionate about health, helping others achieve goals previously not thought possible, and willing to tear down barriers to growth. The ideal candidate for AtmosEffect Fitness is resourceful, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening an AtmosEffect Fitness may be easier than ever. Their mobile system may allow for a flexible schedule, ensuring that health and training routines remain a top priority in clients’ busy lives.

In addition to these qualities, an AtmosEffects Fitness franchisee understands marketing, sales, and team development. Building a community and bringing people together is of the utmost importance. AtmosEffect Fitness also pushes its clients to overcome the fear that stops them from trying something new to inspire the same excellence in others. 

What Might Make an AtmosEffect Fitness a Good Choice?

AtmosEffect Fitness is designed for individuals who don’t want a typical gym setting, are uncomfortable working out in front of others, or are looking to shake things up with a unique, effective, and fun at-home work-out. The AtmosEffect Fitness name emphasizes that the atmosphere in which people surround themselves affects attitude. Their goal is to bring positivity into the lives of others with private, specific, and tailored training sessions catered to clients’ needs.

How To Open an AtmosEffect Fitness Franchise

To be part of the AtmosEffect Fitness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

AtmosEffect Fitness has partnered with third-party sources that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with AtmosEffect Fitness, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AtmosEffect Fitness franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing AtmostEffect Fitness franchisees and ask the team any questions you may have. 

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you possess the necessary financial resources to own and operate an AtmosEffect Fitness franchise.

Company Overview

About AtmosEffect Fitness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation
Founded
2018
Parent Company
AEF Franchising Group LLC
Leadership
Joel Balaban, Cofounder
Corporate Address
14362 Edinburgh Moor Dr.
Wimauma, FL 33598
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AtmosEffect Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500 - $32,000
Initial Investment
$73,375 - $136,425
Veteran Incentives
$6,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$150/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
$25/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
AtmosEffect Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
