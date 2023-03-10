Bach to Rock
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #487 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$242K - $440K
Units as of 2022
55 41.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Bach to Rock is a music school that was founded in 2007 in Bethesda, Maryland. The company started franchising in 2011 and has over 30 franchises in the U.S. Bach to Rock strives to ensure its music lessons are taught in non-traditional, fun, and exciting ways utilizing popular music. Your Bach to Rock location will offer classes in rock music, country music, DJing, various instruments, and more. 

Why You May Want to Open a Bach to Rock Franchise

Music education may be a popular business venture in the United States. Starting a Bach to Rock franchise might allow you to provide music lessons in a passionate, fulfilling, and successful way. And unlike some music schools, Bach to Rock also teaches music to adults. You'll become part of the community as a whole, children and adults alike. 

When you open a Bach to Rock franchise, you will find yourself opening a business with a proven track record. The franchisor offers full support for your business by providing marketing materials, a company website, and social media pages. They may also help advertise your business on a national level. You should also get comprehensive on-the-job and classroom training to equip you with the skills you need to run your music school business.

What Might Make a Bach to Rock Franchise a Good Choice?

Bach to Rock is part of a successful chain of schools owned by Cambridge Information Group. Bach to Rock franchisees may enjoy various income streams, as they provide a range of music services that include private lessons, band rehearsals, summer camps, musical parties, corporate bonding events, and recording studios. The more services your location offers, the more return you may see on your initial investment.

Starting a Bach to Rock franchise requires an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. When seeking to open a Bach to Rock franchise, be prepared with an adequate net worth and liquid cash. The franchisor partners with third-party lenders to cover the initial franchise fee if you cannot raise the money. The lender may also help fund your startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open Your Own Bach to Rock Franchise

To open a Bach to Rock franchise, complete and submit a franchise information form. A Bach to Rock representative may call you to discuss more details about this franchise opportunity. If you are approved to continue the process of opening a Bach to Rock franchise, you will complete a request for consideration form. A representative will send you their Franchise Disclosure Document to better understand the franchise details of Bach to Rock.

The next step in opening your franchise is to attend training at the franchise training center, where you will meet the company's management. You can also speak with other franchisees to learn about the experiences of running a Bach to Rock franchise. Lastly, if both parties agree to a contract, you may submit financial documents, pay the initial investment, and sign the franchise agreement in the presence of an attorney.

Before you know it, you will be rocking out with your own Bach to Rock franchise location. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Bach to Rock

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Cambridge Information Group
Leadership
Brian Gross, President
Corporate Address
4819 St. Elmo Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
70
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
55 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bach to Rock franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$241,500 - $440,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee; royalty fee waived for six months
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bach to Rock has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Bach to Rock? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bach to Rock landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bach to Rock ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #33 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bach to Rock.

Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #68
Learn More

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

British Swim School

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Ranked #352
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing