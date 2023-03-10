Bricks 4 Kidz
Bricks 4 Kidz helps children between the ages of 3 and 13-plus to learn, build, and play using a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) approach. Parents, educators, and children love Bricks 4 Kidz for its engaging and educational programs. The company believes each child is naturally a mathematician or scientist and seeks to unlock their potential through educational play. Their programs cater to all age groups and usually include LEGO bricks.

There are currently hundreds of locations in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. If you are passionate about childhood education and LEGO, you could potentially be an ideal Bricks 4 Kidz franchise candidate.

Why You Should Start a Bricks 4 Kidz Franchise

Starting a Bricks 4 Kidz franchise is an exciting venture because you get to positively impact a younger generation. Your programs will inspire them to be creative thinkers and problem solvers. You can encourage them to trust their thinking process. Bricks 4 Kidz was even chosen as a “2021 Best Products for Elementary Kids” by the Parents’ Pick Awards website, which highlights parent-tested and kid-approved programs and products.

Bricks 4 Kidz recommends that franchisees put in a minimum of 30 hours per week. And you don't have to go it alone. You are more than welcome to hire employees to help you manage the business. The franchisor provides you with all the tools you need to succeed, from training to a support network.

What Might Make a Bricks 4 Kidz Franchise a Good Choice?

While you should be financially prepared before you make the investment, there is little overhead involved with starting a Bricks 4 Kidz franchise and no need to rent a space, as classes are typically held in school classrooms after school hours. Saving money on startup means you can focus more on sales and growth. You also have the chance to bring in revenue year-round, hosting programs during afterschool hours, at camps, and during birthday parties. 

With a wide variety of programs, you have multiple streams of revenue, and you can host them in-person or operate as a virtual franchise. Since Bricks 4 Kids is an affordable education option, you're more likely to have parents sign up for one of your programs.

How to Open Your Own Bricks 4 Kidz Franchise

As you get started on your Bricks 4 Kids journey, you can attend Bricks 4 Kidz's training (online or in-person) to get an idea of how the business runs. 

You're usually able to work with a Bricks 4 Kidz field representative on your startup plan. This step usually takes 90 days, and it involves setting up camps and classes within your community. As you manage your daily business activities and schedule, you can get support from the home office. Once you're ready, you can actively start promoting your business using Bricks 4 Kidz's full-service marketing toolkit. 

Before you know it, you could be finished with your 90-day startup plan and building your business brick by brick.

Company Overview

About Bricks 4 Kidz

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Creative Learning Corp.
Leadership
Christopher Rego, CEO
Corporate Address
5995 West State St., #B
Garden City, ID 83703
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
# of Units
524 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bricks 4 Kidz franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$37,325 - $68,325
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Bricks 4 Kidz offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
23.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
