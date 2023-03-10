Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$119K - $26.4M
- Units as of 2021
-
7,151
Choice Hotels started with a small hotel chain in 1939. The company tried to launch innovations to keep itself ahead of the game. These innovations included being one of the first to offer 24-hour, toll-free reservations in 1970, using a global marketing and reservations system in 1983, implementing non-smoking rooms in 1984, and utilizing voice-enabled hotel bookings on the Google mobile app in 2019.
Choice Hotels has over 7,000 hotels worldwide. Over 5,500 of those franchises are located in the United States. The franchise works to offer guests a clean, comfortable stay that is memorable for all the right reasons.
Why You May Want To Start a Choice Hotels Franchise
Having the right franchisee for Choice Hotels can drastically affect how the franchise functions. If the franchise doesn’t perform well and the franchisee doesn’t care enough to fix things, guests will notice, which can negatively affect their experience.
Franchisees for Choice Hotels may need to have a few key characteristics. The first is good time management skills; this may be especially true if you operate and manage more than one location. The second characteristic is good leadership skills. Operating a hotel typically requires a relatively large amount of staff. The staff needs to operate like a well-oiled machine, so if the franchisee does not have good leadership skills, the franchise could suffer. The third characteristic is a willingness to learn. Choice Hotels keeps on top of industry innovations, and the company tries to be among the first to implement them within their franchises. If a franchisee is not open to learning new things, the franchise could keep from staying in front of the competition.
What Might Make a Choice Hotels Franchise a Good Choice?
Something that may set Choice Hotels apart from other hotel franchises is the different brands franchisees can choose from. Various choices may allow franchisees to pick what will work best in their area. It also may allow franchisees to have more than one revenue stream if they open more than one location or brand.
To be part of the Choice Hotels team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Choice Hotels Franchise
As you decide if opening a Choice Hotels franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Choice Hotels franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Choice Hotels offers franchisees training and support before opening a franchise in addition to ongoing training and support after opening. As you research Choice Hotels, make sure you write down questions to ask the team during training.
Company Overview
About Choice Hotels
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1972 (51 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,345
- # of Units
- 7,151 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Choice Hotels franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $118,825 - $26,370,195
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000 - $10,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $50,000 to $200,000
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2.5-3.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Choice Hotels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 50+ hours
- Classroom Training
- 132 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Choice Hotels? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Choice Hotels landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
