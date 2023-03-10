Choice Hotels started with a small hotel chain in 1939. The company tried to launch innovations to keep itself ahead of the game. These innovations included being one of the first to offer 24-hour, toll-free reservations in 1970, using a global marketing and reservations system in 1983, implementing non-smoking rooms in 1984, and utilizing voice-enabled hotel bookings on the Google mobile app in 2019.

Choice Hotels has over 7,000 hotels worldwide. Over 5,500 of those franchises are located in the United States. The franchise works to offer guests a clean, comfortable stay that is memorable for all the right reasons.

Why You May Want To Start a Choice Hotels Franchise

Having the right franchisee for Choice Hotels can drastically affect how the franchise functions. If the franchise doesn’t perform well and the franchisee doesn’t care enough to fix things, guests will notice, which can negatively affect their experience.

Franchisees for Choice Hotels may need to have a few key characteristics. The first is good time management skills; this may be especially true if you operate and manage more than one location. The second characteristic is good leadership skills. Operating a hotel typically requires a relatively large amount of staff. The staff needs to operate like a well-oiled machine, so if the franchisee does not have good leadership skills, the franchise could suffer. The third characteristic is a willingness to learn. Choice Hotels keeps on top of industry innovations, and the company tries to be among the first to implement them within their franchises. If a franchisee is not open to learning new things, the franchise could keep from staying in front of the competition.

What Might Make a Choice Hotels Franchise a Good Choice?

Something that may set Choice Hotels apart from other hotel franchises is the different brands franchisees can choose from. Various choices may allow franchisees to pick what will work best in their area. It also may allow franchisees to have more than one revenue stream if they open more than one location or brand.

To be part of the Choice Hotels team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Choice Hotels Franchise

As you decide if opening a Choice Hotels franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Choice Hotels franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Choice Hotels offers franchisees training and support before opening a franchise in addition to ongoing training and support after opening. As you research Choice Hotels, make sure you write down questions to ask the team during training.