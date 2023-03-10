Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Real estate
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#114 Ranked #219 last year
Initial investment
$31K - $492K
Units as of 2022
2,802 14% over 3 years
Coldwell Banker Real Estate is a company that deals in real estate based in Madison, New Jersey. The company is owned by Realogy and was founded in 1906 by Arthur Banker and Colbert Coldwell. The company ran its first operations in San Francisco, California before establishing its headquarters in New Jersey.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate offers homes to buy or lease across more than 49 countries and territories with over 3,000 offices ready to serve you. Over 2,200 of their offices are run by franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Coldwell Banker Real Estate Franchise

Starting a real estate franchise such as Coldwell Banker Real Estate likely requires a franchisee to be full of grit. The company promises its franchisees a standard of ingenuity and excellence in the competitive world of real estate.

A franchisee must also have a real estate firm that is currently running. However, the company may allow a new real estate brokerage firm to own a franchise. The franchisor also doesn't offer exclusive territories, so a franchisee is expected to be tenacious in the face of competition from other franchisees.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.  

What Might Make a Coldwell Banker Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

Coldwell Banker Real Estate offers franchisees an opportunity to own a portion of the real estate brokerage market. Its brand values and strength may give franchisees an edge thanks to its state-of-the-art technology and global network. The franchisor also has values that may turn franchisees into dominant winners in their field.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate expects the franchisee to have a hands-on approach to running the business. As you decide if opening a Coldwell Banker Real Estate franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if this franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

How To Open a Coldwell Banker Real Estate Franchise

To be part of the Coldwell Banker Real Estate team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for potential fees such as leasehold improvements, building, yard, and open house sign fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A franchisee looking to own and open a Coldwell Banker Real Estate franchise should consider where they would like to operate. Location is critical because the franchisee will be expected to work only from the offices identified in the franchise agreement.

The franchisor offers the franchisee support in the form of orientation at inception. After that, the franchisor will provide ongoing support in the form of any changes or improvements to the Coldwell Banker Real Estate system. Finally, the franchisor will offer continuing training and education courses.

Company Overview

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
1906
Parent Company
Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
Leadership
M. Ryan Gorman, CEO
Corporate Address
175 Park Ave.
Madison, NJ 07940
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
59
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2,802 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Coldwell Banker Real Estate franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$31,175 - $491,875
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived or reduced; startup funding of $25,000
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Coldwell Banker Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Coldwell Banker Real Estate landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Coldwell Banker Real Estate ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #114 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #98 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #37 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

