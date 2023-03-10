Coldwell Banker Real Estate is a company that deals in real estate based in Madison, New Jersey. The company is owned by Realogy and was founded in 1906 by Arthur Banker and Colbert Coldwell. The company ran its first operations in San Francisco, California before establishing its headquarters in New Jersey.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate offers homes to buy or lease across more than 49 countries and territories with over 3,000 offices ready to serve you. Over 2,200 of their offices are run by franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Coldwell Banker Real Estate Franchise

Starting a real estate franchise such as Coldwell Banker Real Estate likely requires a franchisee to be full of grit. The company promises its franchisees a standard of ingenuity and excellence in the competitive world of real estate.

A franchisee must also have a real estate firm that is currently running. However, the company may allow a new real estate brokerage firm to own a franchise. The franchisor also doesn't offer exclusive territories, so a franchisee is expected to be tenacious in the face of competition from other franchisees.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Coldwell Banker Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

Coldwell Banker Real Estate offers franchisees an opportunity to own a portion of the real estate brokerage market. Its brand values and strength may give franchisees an edge thanks to its state-of-the-art technology and global network. The franchisor also has values that may turn franchisees into dominant winners in their field.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate expects the franchisee to have a hands-on approach to running the business. As you decide if opening a Coldwell Banker Real Estate franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if this franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Coldwell Banker Real Estate Franchise

To be part of the Coldwell Banker Real Estate team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for potential fees such as leasehold improvements, building, yard, and open house sign fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A franchisee looking to own and open a Coldwell Banker Real Estate franchise should consider where they would like to operate. Location is critical because the franchisee will be expected to work only from the offices identified in the franchise agreement.

The franchisor offers the franchisee support in the form of orientation at inception. After that, the franchisor will provide ongoing support in the form of any changes or improvements to the Coldwell Banker Real Estate system. Finally, the franchisor will offer continuing training and education courses.