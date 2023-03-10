Curry Up Now started after a conversation over a bottle of wine. In 2009, Akash Kapoor had noticed that Tex-Mex food was often sold from a truck and asked himself if there was room for a business that sold Indian food in a similar way. Soon, Curry Up Now was born.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Curry Up Now has opened several locations, albeit through restaurants rather than trucks.

Why You May Want To Start a Curry Up Now Franchise

Although some experience in the restaurant business would be an advantage, it is not necessary for potential franchisees. Curry Up Now is looking for franchisees to open several Curry Up Now restaurants. The reason behind this is Curry Up Now's desire to push forward its expansion plans as quickly as possible.

A franchisee needs to be passionate about the restaurant business, and they will need to share Curry Up Now's vision and have drive and ambition for the brand. The potential franchisee should be an effective team leader with the ability to motivate their staff.

What Might Make a Curry Up Now Franchise a Good Choice?

Curry Up Now restaurants are expected to be stylish, modern, and efficient. The customer chooses from a wide range of tried and tested menu items that suit all tastes. As a nod to the original inspiration; they often serve burritos, too! However, the emphasis is very much on Indian cuisine. The customer can dine in, have their food delivered, or carry it out. There is also often a catering service and happy hour.

This may sound difficult to manage, but Curry Up Now believes it has streamlined the process. Food is prepared at a commissary and delivered to the restaurants where the customer's choice is assembled. The franchisee oversees the operation of the business and ensures that all aspects of the business are succeeding.

Opening a Curry Up Now franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open A Curry Up Now Franchise

To be part of the Curry Up Now team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Curry Up Now franchising team questions.

Curry Up Now franchisees may receive full, ongoing support from the Curry Up Now corporate team. For you and your staff, the Curry Up Now training program is comprehensive and covers all aspects of the business.