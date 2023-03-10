Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now

Indian-inspired food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#430 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$372K - $1.9M
Units as of 2022
16 128.6% over 3 years
Curry Up Now started after a conversation over a bottle of wine. In 2009, Akash Kapoor had noticed that Tex-Mex food was often sold from a truck and asked himself if there was room for a business that sold Indian food in a similar way. Soon, Curry Up Now was born.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Curry Up Now has opened several locations, albeit through restaurants rather than trucks.

Why You May Want To Start a Curry Up Now Franchise

Although some experience in the restaurant business would be an advantage, it is not necessary for potential franchisees. Curry Up Now is looking for franchisees to open several Curry Up Now restaurants. The reason behind this is Curry Up Now's desire to push forward its expansion plans as quickly as possible. 

A franchisee needs to be passionate about the restaurant business, and they will need to share Curry Up Now's vision and have drive and ambition for the brand. The potential franchisee should be an effective team leader with the ability to motivate their staff. 

What Might Make a Curry Up Now Franchise a Good Choice?

Curry Up Now restaurants are expected to be stylish, modern, and efficient. The customer chooses from a wide range of tried and tested menu items that suit all tastes. As a nod to the original inspiration; they often serve burritos, too! However, the emphasis is very much on Indian cuisine. The customer can dine in, have their food delivered, or carry it out. There is also often a catering service and happy hour.

This may sound difficult to manage, but Curry Up Now believes it has streamlined the process. Food is prepared at a commissary and delivered to the restaurants where the customer's choice is assembled. The franchisee oversees the operation of the business and ensures that all aspects of the business are succeeding.

Opening a Curry Up Now franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open A Curry Up Now Franchise

To be part of the Curry Up Now team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Curry Up Now franchising team questions. 

Curry Up Now franchisees may receive full, ongoing support from the Curry Up Now corporate team. For you and your staff, the Curry Up Now training program is comprehensive and covers all aspects of the business. 

Company Overview

About Curry Up Now

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2009
Parent Company
The Great Indian Food Company inc.
Leadership
Akash Kapoor, CEO
Corporate Address
315 S. Maple Ave. South
San Francisco, CA 94080
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Curry Up Now franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$372,000 - $1,909,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Curry Up Now has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
17 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Curry Up Now landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Curry Up Now ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #430 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

